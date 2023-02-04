Launching this year, Apple’s next-gen CarPlay will be a massive upgrade

During Apple’s WWDC22 keynote presentation, the company offered a “sneak peek” of the “next generation” of CarPlay, which will allow iPhone users to control and view iPhone-based apps through their car’s dashboard while going even further into the realm of the whole-car interface, controlling climate, customizing instruments, and much more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Since its initial introduction, Apple’s CarPlay platform has become ubiquitous. It’s available in the vast majority of new cars on the market today, and for good reason: it’s one of the top things people look for when buying a new car.

While we haven’t gotten a chance to try the new CarPlay design, Apple’s imagery from WWDC offered a sneak peek.

The new design still relies on a grid of app icons as its primary user interface element, but there are plenty of other changes surrounding that app grid. There will be a split-view style interface for showing multiple apps at the same time, as well as a Dock at the bottom with quick access to recently-used apps.

Where the new CarPlay interface really shines, however, is with how it can take over your car’s entire infotainment system. This includes the center console display in its entirety, as well as any other displays like one behind the steering wheel…

Apple says that it will share “more information about the next generation of CarPlay” ahead of the official launch later this year.