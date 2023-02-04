Early Polaroid photos of Apple’s legendary Lisa

Apple designer Bill Atkinson shares a look through his rare collection of the early development of Apple’s Lisa personal computer.

T.C. Sottek for The Verge:

Apple’s legendary Lisa computer was a flop by commercial standards, but its influence on computing can’t be understated. In the 40 years after its debut, ideas from the Lisa changed our relationship with computers – influencing their design to be more human-centered. If you’re reading this on a computer screen, your experience has probably been shaped in some way from the lessons forged by the Lisa. Today, in partnership with The Computer History Museum, we’re excited to share another part of what makes the Lisa feel, well, human: a selection of exclusive Polaroid photos from the Lisa’s development taken by Bill Atkinson, the designer and developer of the computer’s graphical user interface. Atkinson sat down with CHM for an interview about his time at Apple and offered a tour of his photo album. We’ve chosen some of our favorite photos from the collection alongside selected remarks from Atkinson’s interview.

MacDailyNews Note: Check out the full interview and see all of the Polaroid photos here.

