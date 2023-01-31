WSJ reviews Apple’s 2nd gen. HomePod: Delivers impressive, high fidelity audio

Apple earlier this month announced HomePod (2nd generation), a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks.

With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

The updated HomePod looks a lot like its discontinued predecessor — and sounds similar, too. I tested the new HomePod, as a single unit and grouped as a stereo pair, in a room that’s roughly 370 square feet. For most tracks, keeping the volume at 30% was enough to fill the space. If you look at spec sheets comparing the old and new HomePods, you might scratch your head. The new one has a fast processor but fewer built-in microphones and speakers, and supports an older Wi-Fi standard. But in person, the new HomePod sounds and performs the same as the original. Compared with the Mini, or either of its standard-size Amazon Echo or Google Nest competitors, the audio delivers across genres. The fidelity is similar even to the more expensive $399 Sonos Move (which… doesn’t perform as a smart-home hub). The sound is doubly impressive when you group two HomePods as a left-and-right stereo pair. I especially enjoyed Apple Music tracks labeled as “lossless”… F￼or most rooms, such as bedrooms and kitchens, the Mini is still sufficient. The new HomePod is for those looking to fill a much larger space with high-fidelity audio…

