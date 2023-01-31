Apple’s new HomePod sounds better than the original, offers ‘stunning sound’ in stereo pairs – Forbes

Apple in mid-January announced HomePod (2nd generation), a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks.

David Phelan for Forbes:

It has a wider, more open sound than the first, which already sounded great. It sounds more natural, somehow, with some tracks suddenly revealing tiny elements I’ve never heard before, often from surprising sources such as several Billy Joel tracks that sounded the best I’ve ever heard them.

There’s great detail to the way the HomePod sounds, rich and subtle with deft handling of every part of the music. There seems to be more bass this time, though an internal microphone tunes this as it goes to ensure it doesn’t drown out everything else.

Unlike the first HomePod, there’s compatibility with Spatial Audio now, and this is great, an all-encompassing sound that really works well, offering a seamless, immersive effect.

Stereo pairing of two HomePods, however, lifts the audio from great to stunning, with room-filling sound that is just amazing.