Apple VP Oliver Schusser to oversee Apple TV+

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Music and Beats, is set to take on oversight of streaming service Apple TV+, Business Insider reports citing “two industry insiders with knowledge of plans.”

Claire Atkinson for Business Insider:

Schusser’s new broader role follows the departure of Peter Stern, a VP Services whose fiefdom included Apple’s subscription business across its media products and other units. Stern told Apple colleagues this week he would be departing at the end of the month. Apple is understood to be dividing Stern’s role among three executives: Oliver Schusser; Robert Kondrk, VP services product and design; and a third executive, which one source speculated would be Adrian Perica, who is VP corporate development. Schusser, who hails from Germany, was recruited by Eddy Cue, SVP Services, in 2004 when he joined as VP, iTunes International.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully under Schusser Apple TV+ will continue on its mission of high quality over quantity, the later of which is becoming less of an issue with each passing month. In other words, don’t fix what isn’t broken; let Erlicht & van Amburg keep doing their thing.

