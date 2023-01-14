Apple AirTags are a must-have for every traveler

An Apple AirTag can make a huge difference in how you travel. The small $29 device makes it easy to track your luggage and other items that might get lost in transit.

Latifah Muhammad for Billboard:

AirTags have been flying off the shelves after Southwest canceled more than 13,000 flights over the holidays, leaving passengers stranded — sometimes for days at a time — and separated from their luggage. The travel debacle ballooned into a travel nightmare that could cost Southwest upward of $800 million, and an unexpected sales win for Apple. Google searches for AirTags have spiked in the last few weeks and AirTags currently take up two spots on Amazon’s list of best-selling electronics. AirTags have helped passengers find their bags when airlines either lost them or said they were at a different location. AirTags are compatible with iPhone (iPhone SE and iPhones 6s or later), iPad and Mac devices. They’re water- and dust-resistant and equipped with a replaceable, coin cell battery.

MacDailyNews Take: Earlier this month, a woman used multiple locations of AirTags she placed in her luggage before traveling to reveal United Airlines was lying about her missing bags.

None of our bags every fly (or go anywhere) without their AirTags.

