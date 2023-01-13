90% of online content could be generated by Generative AI by 2025

Generative AI, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, could completely revamp how digital content is developed, said Nina Schick, A.I. adviser and speaker told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday.

“I think we might reach 90% of online content generated by AI by 2025, so this technology is exponential,” she said. “I believe that the majority of digital content is going to start to be produced by AI. You see ChatGPT… but there are a whole plethora of other platforms and applications that are coming up.” “ChatGPT has really captured the public imagination in an extremely compelling way, but I think in a few months’ time, ChatGPT is just going to be seen as another tool powered by this new form of AI, known as generative AI,” she said. “What generative AI can do, essentially, is create new things that would have thus far been seen as unique to human intelligence or creativity,” she said. “Generative AI can create across all media, so text, video, audio, pictures – every digital medium can be powered by generative AI. So, I think these valuations that you’re seeing for OpenAI are actually going to go up and you’re going to start to see even more generative AI companies which have universal applications across many industries in 2023.”

It is possible that the use of AI to generate content will continue to increase in the coming years, but predicting a specific percentage of online content being generated by AI by a specific date is difficult to say. The use of AI for content generation is a rapidly evolving field, and many factors such as advances in technology, changes in consumer behavior, and the actions of companies and organizations will play a role in determining how widely it is adopted.

