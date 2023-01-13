Apple CEO Tim Cook paid $99.4 million in 2022; his 2023 pay will be more dependent on stock performance

Apple CEO Tim Cook was paid a cool $99.4 million in 2022, but his 2023 pay will be more dependent how well the Apple shares perform relative to market peers.

Reuters:

Cook’s compensation for the fiscal 2022 year ended September was $99.4 million, slightly higher than the $98.7 million he received the previous year, the company said in securities filings.

For 2023, Cook’s compensation target was set at $49 million, more than 40% lower than his 2022 pay. Apple made the changes after 64% of shareholders approved Cook’s pay package at its annual meeting last year, down from 94.9% the previous year.

For fiscal 2022, Apple granted him $75 million in stock awards, half of which were based on how well Apple’s shares performed. For fiscal 2023, Cook’s stock award target was reduced to $40 million, with $30 million of the total depending on share performance. If Apple’s shares hit performance thresholds, the $30 million in performance awards could double to at least $60 million.