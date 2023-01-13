Apple premieres ‘Rihanna Is Back’ trailer for Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna returns for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, 2023. Tune in on Fox to watch her epic performance.

The NFL in September 2022 announced Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The multi-year partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 90 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, will mark Apple Music’s first year as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

MacDailyNews Take: In 2022, over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show live.

