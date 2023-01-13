Apple TV+ limited series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ scores five NAACP Image Award nominations

The NAACP this week announced that Apple has been recognized with a record 21 nominations for the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards across 10 critically acclaimed Apple Original films and series, with major category nominations including Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”; Outstanding Motion Picture for groundbreaking film “Emancipation”; Outstanding Independent Motion Picture “Causeway”; Outstanding Documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” and “Sidney”; Outstanding Animated Series “Central Park”; and Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

Acclaimed limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” also received nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for star Samuel L. Jackson and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for Omar Benson Miller, alongside Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series nods for Debbie Allen and Hanelle Culpepper, and Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film) for Michele Lewis.

“Emancipation” also landed honors for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for star Will Smith, Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for Antoine Fuqua and Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film) for Francine Jamison-Tanchuck. In addition to the nominations for Outstanding Documentary (Film) for “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” and “Sidney,” directors Sacha Jenkins and Reginald Hudlin each received nods for Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture), respectively.

Across its television slate, Apple TV+ earned first-time nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for “Loot” star and executive producer Maya Rudolph; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for Phylicia Rashad in “Little America”; and Outstanding Make-Up (Television or Film) on “Surface” for Zabrina Matiru.

The winners will be announced during the 54th NAACP Image Awards broadcast on BET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Apple received 21 NAACP Image Award nominations, including:

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

• Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Samuel L. Jackson

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Omar Benson Miller

• Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series — Debbie Allen, “Robyn”

• Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series — Hanelle Culpepper, “Sensia”

• Outstanding Make-Up (Television or Film) — Michele Lewis

“Emancipation”

• Outstanding Motion Picture

• Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — Will Smith

• Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

• Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture — Antoine Fuqua

• Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film) — Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

• Outstanding Documentary (Film)

• Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) — Sacha Jenkins

“Sidney”

• Outstanding Documentary (Film)

• Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) — Reginald Hudlin

“Causeway”

• Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Central Park”

• Outstanding Animated Series

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

• Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Loot”

• Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series — Maya Rudolph

“Little America”

• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Phylicia Rashad

“Surface”

• Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film) — Zabrina Matiru

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the nominated casts and crews of these Apple TV+ series and films!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.