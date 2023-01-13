Goldman Sachs lost $1.2 billion in 2022 mostly due to Apple Card partnership

Goldman Sachs’ consumer credit division lost $1.2 billion in nine months last year due primarily to its Apple Card partnership.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

Goldman’s collection of businesses, known as Platform Solutions, lost over $1.2 billion in pre-tax losses in the first nine months of 2022 and was driven mainly by loan-loss provisions. It was mostly tied to the Apple Card, according to Business Insider. Previously, the only financials Goldman had disclosed in its consumer business showed $1.3 billion in losses from the start through mid-2019. However, executives of Platform Solutions believe the consumer division may break even in 2025, although that target was initially by the end of 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: Invest upfront, profit later. Much of these costs are due to marketing and the high cost of Apple card customer acquisition (roughly $350 on average per customer). Profitability will come down the road.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.