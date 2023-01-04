Intel launches ‘World’s Fastest Mobile Processor’ featuring 24 cores

Intel this week announced the launch of its 13th-generation processor lineup, which is headlined by its Core i9-13980HX, a 24-core 5.6GHz mobile chip that the company says is the “world’s fastest mobile processor” in terms of clock speed.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Intel claims that the 5.6GHz turbo boost clock speed of the new Core i9 chip is the fastest mobile processor as of December 2022, with 11 percent faster single-thread performance and 49 percent faster multitask performance over the prior-generation Intel Core i9-12900HK chip. The Intel Core i9-13980HX features eight performance cores, 16 efficient cores, and 32 threads, along with support for up to 128GB RAM.

MacDailyNews Take: The nuclear reactor cooling tower required to keep it from melting down for its 9 minutes of total battery life is not included.

As former owners of 16-inch MacBook Pro units that were handicapped with 2.4GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9 processors that required us to disable turbo boost whenever not plugged into a power outlet if we wanted to use them for more than 10 minutes – the worst Mac notebooks we ever used due strictly to the Intel processor – we guarantee you’re not missing anything of value.

