Intel launches ‘World’s Fastest Mobile Processor’ featuring 24 cores

Intel this week announced the launch of its 13th-generation processor lineup, which is headlined by its Core i9-13980HX, a 24-core 5.6GHz mobile chip that the company says is the “world’s fastest mobile processor” in terms of clock speed.
Intel claims that the 5.6GHz turbo boost clock speed of the new Core i9 chip is the fastest mobile processor as of December 2022, with 11 percent faster single-thread performance and 49 percent faster multitask performance over the prior-generation Intel Core i9-12900HK chip. The Intel Core i9-13980HX features eight performance cores, 16 efficient cores, and 32 threads, along with support for up to 128GB RAM.
MacDailyNews Take: The nuclear reactor cooling tower required to keep it from melting down for its 9 minutes of total battery life is not included.
As former owners of 16-inch MacBook Pro units that were handicapped with 2.4GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9 processors that required us to disable turbo boost whenever not plugged into a power outlet if we wanted to use them for more than 10 minutes – the worst Mac notebooks we ever used due strictly to the Intel processor – we guarantee you’re not missing anything of value.
3 Comments
So no mention of power efficiency then from Intel? Oh well clock speeds aren’t everything.
Better keep the fire extinguishers close at hand…. maybe extra cooling fans “Inside” and in the room also…
Looking forward to grilling some burgers with that baby!