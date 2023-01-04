Apple TV+ releases official ‘Foundation’ season 2 sneak peek

Apple TV+ on Wednesday released the official season 2 sneak peek for the series “Foundation. The Second Crisis begins Summer 2023.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s already been a long wait and, by summer, it’ll have been an even longer wait, but the season 2 sneak peek of this very ambitious, and very expensive, series looks like it will be worth it!

