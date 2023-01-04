Apple likely to exclusively offer 3nm chips in 2023 as Android falls even further behind

Apple is likely to be the only major device maker in 2023 to adopt 3nm process technology from TSMC as Android and others fall even further behind.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

According to a report by DigiTimes, Qualcomm and MediaTek, two of the largest chip makers, remain unsure on whether they want to follow in Apple’s footsteps and start producing 3nm chips in 2023. The chip makers are reportedly undecided given the “unclear sales prospects for Android handsets.”

Both Qualcomm and MediaTek are “caught in a dilemma over whether to follow Apple’s process upgrade in 2023,” the report notes. Qualcomm provides chips for many high-end Android flagships, including Samsung phones. The report notes that Qualcomm may have no choice but to adopt 3nm process technology if Samsung wants to “meet competition from Apple in the flagship handset market.”

Apple is widely expected to adopt TSMC’s 3nm technology this year, including for the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Ultra’s A17 Bionic chip.