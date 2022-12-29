Apple again likely to offer a new premium HomePod speaker in 2023

At least one new HomePod is expected in 2023, the most interesting of which is a full-sized premium HomePod for which owners of Apple’s original HomePod yearn. HomePod was discontinued in 2021

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said in 2020 that Apple is working on a HomePod that would be larger than the ‌HomePod mini‌ and closer in size to the original HomePod. It could be between the HomePod and ‌HomePod mini‌ in size, sound quality, and cost, offering an option for those who want something bigger than the mini but not as expensive as the first HomePod. Such a speaker could be priced somewhere around $150 to $200, which would exceed the price of the $99 ‌HomePod mini‌, but would be more affordable than the $299 HomePod. The new HomePod could feature a multi-touch display on the top for physical control purposes, along with an S8 processor, the same processor that’s in the Apple Watch Series 8… Gurman says the larger HomePod is on track for a 2023 launch. With 2022 out now that the year is close to over, it’s sounding like we could see some kind of new HomePod option in the first quarter of the year, if the rumors are accurate. Apple in the future could combine the Apple TV and the HomePod into one device, creating a set-top box with high-end audio capabilities… This HomePod and ‌Apple TV‌ hybrid device could feature a camera for video calls, with a connected TV serving as the screen.

MacDailyNews Take: >We much prefer the HomePod to the HomePod mini, so a new high-end, flagship HomePod would be very much welcome!

As for the concept of a combined Apple TV + HomePod + FaceTime camera:

A camera for FaceTime (and Zoom, etc.) should have been built into Apple TV units years ago. Hopefully, HomePod TV will sometime see the light of day! _ MacDailyNews, April 13, 2021

A combined Apple TV + HomePod would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be. We imagine an Apple TV + iPad combo device would be like an Echo Show on steroids. – MacDailyNews, April 12, 2021

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.