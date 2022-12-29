Apple is an excellent long-term investment

Some of the economic problems investors have encountered this year should persist into 2023, and worse, many experts are predicting a looming recession. In the meantime, buying stocks that can survive in any environment is a good idea and mighty Apple is a blue chip company that can help investors get through good and bad times.

Prosper Junior Bakiny for The Motley Fool:

The company’s brand name is so powerful that consumers continue to buy its devices at record levels, even amid an inflationary crisis. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022, ending on Sept. 24, Apple registered record revenue for that period…

The tech giant is an excellent long-term bet, despite a market cap above $2 trillion. One of Apple’s greatest strengths is its ecosystem of users. Those who own an iPhone or some other device can have access to a host of services Apple offers… it has an installed base of more than 1 billion with iPhones, a threshold the company crossed last year…

The company’s fintech ambitions also look promising, given that digital payments are on a solid upward path. Be it within fintech or some other market, though, Apple has both the funds to pursue new ventures and a solid track record that strongly suggests that it will successfully find ways to monetize its base of users.

The company can handle the next economic or market crisis, whether next year or after.