Wall Street gains on increased U.S. unemployment claims

Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street’s main indexes higher on Thursday after data showed an increase of initial claims for unemployment benefits signaling a cooling labor market which eased concerns over the size of future U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Reuters:

Megacap stocks Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft, and Amazon.com Inc gained between 1.5% and 3%, also helped by a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield.

The U.S. Labor Department’s report showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.

The report hinted at some softening in an otherwise tight labor market, bolstering hopes that the U.S. central bank would dial down its aggressive monetary policy stance.

“Signs of the job market beginning to weaken is certainly apparent,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist, Spartan Capital Securities LLC.

Traders held on to bets of a 25 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve in February and see rates peaking at 4.92% in June 2023.