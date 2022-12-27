Introduced in 2010, Apple’s seminal iPad was the first large-scale mobile device with a Multi-Touch display. From a single model in 2010, Apple has launched several different models, in various sizes and form factors. The bestselling iPad is also Apple’s most expensive offering.

Michael Levin and Josh Lowitz for CIRP:

From a single model in 2010, Apple has launched several different models, in larger and smaller sizes and form factors. Today, Apple offers four models: • iPad, the latest successor to the original model launched in 2010

• iPad Pro, the most advanced tablet with a larger screen option

• iPad Air, a slimmer model with similar display size

• iPad mini, latest in a series of models with smaller screens As the smartphone market matured and usurped some tablet use cases, the mix of iPads sold has changed. iPad users range from students using the lowest priced models to designers who replaced their paper portfolios with top-of-the-line iPad Pro models. Pro models have dominated sales for some time, accounting for 44% of total sales in the quarter ending September 2022, The larger iPad Pro 12.9 inch model is slightly more popular than the smaller 11.0 inch model.

MacDailyNews Take: With the flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro as Apple’s bestselling iPad model, it’s obvious why the company will continue pushing the envelope on the high end with a behemoth 16-inch iPad Pro expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023, just in time for next year’s holiday shopping season – sorry, too soon?

