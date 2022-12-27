Take better photos and videos on your iPhone with these camera settings

Right out of the box, recent vintage iPhone cameras are very good by default, but there are some settings that you can change on your iPhone to take even better photos and videos.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

While you can switch between camera modes and change some options directly in the native Camera app, some of the settings can only be found within the iOS Settings app. For that, open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to the Camera menu.

Framing a person or an object in a photo or video may not be as simple as it seems. However, having Grid enabled in the Camera app changes everything. Grid makes it much easier to hold your iPhone in the right position, center your main focus, and more.

Look for the Grid option in the Composition section and turn it on. Now you’ll see the grid lines every time you open the Camera app on your iPhone…

When you’re taking pictures or filming with your iPhone, there are a lot of adjustments you can make, such as changing the exposure level, choosing a filter, or enabling ProRAW. By default, every time you close the Camera app, these settings are reset. But if you want to keep them on, there’s a way to do that.

Simply tap the Preserve Settings menu in the Camera app settings. There you can select which options you want to keep the same settings every time you open the Camera app.