What to expect from Apple in 2023

In 2022, there were no announcements of a new iMac or Mac Pro; no AirPods Max 2; No M2 Max or Pro MacBook Pros and, probably more predictably, no Apple mixed-reality goggles or “Apple Car.” With that in mind, here’s what we could see from Apple in 2023.

Max Parker for Trusted Reviews:

2023 feels like the year Apple Silicon shifts to the high-end market.

A Mac Pro with an M-series chip could also be joined by an M-series iMac Pro – another product that feels like it’s been rumoured and touted for a while.

Both of these pro-focussed models need a powerful version of the M2 chipset to go with them, so we’ll likely see them both when that is ready.

An M2 version of the more consumer-friendly, and colourful, iMac also seems like a given and we’re a little surprised we didn’t see that this year. Expect refreshes of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros too. We might also get a new 15-MacBook Air; the first time Apple has upped the screen size of its most popular laptop.