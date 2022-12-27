Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s next-gen iPad mini to focus on chip upgrade

Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point, TF International Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Tuesday.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

I think it’s unlikely Apple will replace the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025, which may be contrary to what some media previously predicted. It’s because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable. Additionally, Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point, and the mass shipment is expected to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24.

MacDailyNews Note: The sixth-generation iPad Mini, powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic, Home button-free with an 8.3 inch display, was announced on September 14, 2021 and became available for sale on September 24, 2021.

