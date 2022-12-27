First season of many Apple TV+ shows are free for everyone through January 3rd

As a holiday gift, the first season of the Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters,” “Ted Lasso,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “Trying,” and “The Morning Show” are streaming for free for everyone.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

To take advantage of the offer, simply open the Apple TV app on a compatible device, sign in with your Apple ID and start watching. The app may prompt to start a TV+ trial but you can ignore that — the seasons are available without an active paid subscription or free trial. That means the first season of the five aforementioned TV+ shows are available for anyone to try over the Christmas break. In the case of Bad Sisters and Prehistoric Planet, which currently only have one season each, all the episodes of those shows are currently available for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Binge away, non-Apple TV+ subscribers!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

