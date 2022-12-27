Apple unveils special edition AirTag for Japanese New Year

As part of a two-day promotion linked to the Japanese New Year (正月, Shōgatsu) – 2023 is the Year of Rabbit – Apple customers in Japan can purchase a limited-edition AirTag.

David Phelan for Forbes:

Customers visiting apple.com/jp can receive a gift card when they purchase certain Apple products over a 48-hour period of Monday, January 2 to Tuesday, January 3 2023.

But the cutest additional benefit is restricted to purchasers of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. The first 30,000 buyers of one of these phones will, in addition to the 8,000-yen gift card, get a special-edition AirTag engraved with a rabbit, to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

This rabbit is very cute, winking at you in a way that almost says, “Yes, you, you’re one in 30,000.”

Apple points out that the offer is limited to stock availability which may run out before the two-day event is even over. No kidding.