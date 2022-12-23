Tesla’s new $300 wireless charging mat can charge three devices at once – like Apple’s failed AirPower hoped to do

Tesla’s new $300 Wireless Charging Platform can charge three Qi-capable devices at once, pretty much like Apple’s failed AirPower had hoped to do.

Tesla begins shipping the Wireless Charging Platform in February 2023.

Tesla:

Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. Featuring FreePower® technology, which charges your Qi capable devices such as phones or earbuds placed anywhere on its surface without precise alignment. Includes:

• Wireless Charging Platform

• USB-C cable integrated with wireless charger

• 65W USB-C power adapter

• Magnetic detachable stand

MacDailyNews Take: So the only limitation from Apple’s mythical AirPower vaporware is that Tesla’s solution works only with Qi-certified devices, which included iPhones and accessories like AirPods from Apple, but not the Apple Watch which does not support Qi wireless charging.

