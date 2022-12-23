Tesla’s new $300 wireless charging mat can charge three devices at once – like Apple’s failed AirPower hoped to do

Tesla’s new $300 Wireless Charging Platform can charge three Qi-capable devices at once, pretty much like Apple’s failed AirPower had hoped to do.
Tesla begins shipping the Wireless Charging Platform in February 2023.
Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. Featuring FreePower® technology, which charges your Qi capable devices such as phones or earbuds placed anywhere on its surface without precise alignment.
Includes:
• Wireless Charging Platform
• USB-C cable integrated with wireless charger
• 65W USB-C power adapter
• Magnetic detachable stand
MacDailyNews Take: So the only limitation from Apple’s mythical AirPower vaporware is that Tesla’s solution works only with Qi-certified devices, which included iPhones and accessories like AirPods from Apple, but not the Apple Watch which does not support Qi wireless charging.
11 Comments
It’s simple: Leadership and lack thereof.
Tesla is run by Elon Musk, a visionary doer like Steve Jobs.
Apple is fronted by Tim Cook, a beancounting placeholder who will be forgotten the day after he finally, blessedly retires.
Elon Musk is no leader.
He’s a baby and a bully.
It is very common for idiots to insult people far smarter than themselves so they feel better about their own stupidity.
Musk is one of the richest person in the world due to his business accomplishments. How stupid do you need to be to say he is not a leader?
Be honest…I’ll bet $100 bucks, you were an Elon fan a year ago? There are many of that ilk…pref’d TWTR prior to his “cleansing,” which many opposed ideologically. (Controlling the narrative to one’s POV is ok…even if it means limiting info).
Are you angry he lets other people have opinions you don’t like? I think you are the littttttlllle baaabbbbby!
You got that right. Tim Cook will be nothing but a turd to swirl the drain once his feckless leadership is gone. A more pathetic, miserable, half assed CEO is hard to imagine. I’d take Steve Ballmer over the gutless coward that is Tim Cook.
May Tim Cook rot in hell for all eternity for what he has done to Apple.
Developers, Developers, Developers, Developers!!!!
maybe apple thought it would be too expensive or too niche, maybe the technology wasn’t there yet, maybe they thought the MagSafe magnetic charger was a better direction, maybe Tesla figured out something Apple didn’t, but I’m not sure what Tim Cook’s job as CEO has to do with this.
Tim Cook is one of the best CEO’s in the world.
Not sure I want a charger that could randomly burst into flame
That is great that Tesla can charge three devices at once, but if you do, the car can only go 3 miles before it needs to be recharged.
Maybe half that distance in the MidWest’s current weather.