Apple Store workers go on Christmas strike in Australia demanding better wages, work terms

Approximately 200 Apple Retail Store workers plan to strike ahead of Christmas weekend as they demand better work conditions and higher wages.

Reuters:

Workers represented by Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) had earlier this month announced a walk out from Apple’s retail outlets nationwide at 3 PM local time (0400 GMT) on Dec. 23, with plans to stay away throughout Christmas Eve. RAFFWU, which is at the forefront of the strike, claims an eight-year old agreement denies workers “weekends, consecutive days off, set rosters, set days of work, 12-hour breaks between shifts, overtime rates,” among others. “The 2014 agreement is one such agreement which pushed workers below the legal minimum,” the union alleged, demanding the iPhone maker immediately return to the table and negotiate a fair agreement.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is among the highest-paying employers in Australia and offers industry-leading benefits, including new educational and health programs. Apple’s pay proposal has minimum rates of pay that exceed Australian industry standards by 17% while also improving staff scheduling and overtime conditions. But, 200 unionized retail workers demand even more.

