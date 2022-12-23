Apple Store workers go on Christmas strike in Australia demanding better wages, work terms

Approximately 200 Apple Retail Store workers plan to strike ahead of Christmas weekend as they demand better work conditions and higher wages.
Workers represented by Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) had earlier this month announced a walk out from Apple’s retail outlets nationwide at 3 PM local time (0400 GMT) on Dec. 23, with plans to stay away throughout Christmas Eve.
RAFFWU, which is at the forefront of the strike, claims an eight-year old agreement denies workers “weekends, consecutive days off, set rosters, set days of work, 12-hour breaks between shifts, overtime rates,” among others.
“The 2014 agreement is one such agreement which pushed workers below the legal minimum,” the union alleged, demanding the iPhone maker immediately return to the table and negotiate a fair agreement.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is among the highest-paying employers in Australia and offers industry-leading benefits, including new educational and health programs. Apple’s pay proposal has minimum rates of pay that exceed Australian industry standards by 17% while also improving staff scheduling and overtime conditions. But, 200 unionized retail workers demand even more.
2 Comments
Apple should either close these locations long enough to weed out the greedy or if they can, just start laying them off until they are all gone..
Let them walk. If they don’t like where they work get a different job or how about this – start your own small business so you never have to be a victim from “evil companies” employing millions across the globe.
Nope. The sloth will cry and claim victimhood over and over again. But in a free market world do what you want. There is simply no excuse. Period.