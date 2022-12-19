Apple, other stocks falls as U.S. recession worries mount

Apple, others, and U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday as investors feared that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening campaign to tamp down rampant U.S. inflation could push the country’s economy into a double-dip recession.

:

The main U.S. benchmarks have sold off sharply in December, putting them on course for their worst annual declines since the 2008 financial crisis, after mixed economic data and the Fed’s hawkish stance fueled worries of a recession. Market heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Amazon.com Inc fell more than 1% on Monday, weighed down by rising Treasury yields. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with consumer discretionary, communication services, and technology leading losses. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 335 new lows.

MacDailyNews Take: Once again, when certain quarters, including the Fed, delude themselves aboard the U.S.S. Transitory and waste at least a year before doing a mere portion (interest rate hikes) of what is necessary*, a price must be paid for being delusional and late.

Catching up will be difficult. But, hey, good luck on that soft landing. 🙄 – MacDailyNews, September 13, 2022

In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said of the U.S. Federal Reserve, “If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”

Peterffy may have been too conservative. Rates in excess of 6% may be required at this point. – MacDailyNews, October 13, 2022

‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021

*Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.