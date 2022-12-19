Apple preps multiple new displays

Apple is working on multiple new displays, including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

It is possible, however, that the company’s next high-end display will ship after the Mac Pro, as the computer is further along in development than the monitor. Those new monitors — like the Studio Display launched with the Mac Studio — will include Apple silicon. That helps the screens rely less on resources from the attached computer.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Studio Display pairs beautifully with any Mac. It features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Featuring the A13 Bionic chip, Studio Display delivers unique experiences with its highly advanced camera and audio system. The ultimate video conferencing display, it includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around for even more engaging video calls.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.