French court fines Apple $1.06 million over App Store practices

The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for allegedly imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company’s App Store.

Layli Foroudi for Reuters:

The ruling, seen by Reuters, said there was no need to order Apple, which has a market value of about $2.1 trillion, to tweak the App Store’s clauses because the European Union’s incoming Digital Markets Act would require changes in any case.

An Apple spokesman said the U.S. company would review the ruling and believed “in vibrant and competitive markets where innovation can flourish.”

“Through the App Store, we’ve helped French developers of all sizes share their passion and creativity with users around the world while creating a secure and trusted place for customers,” the spokesman added.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) in particular will force Apple and fellow tech giant Google to provide space for third-party app stores on their respective iOS and Android devices.