Apple TV+ reveals first look at new thriller ‘Liaison’ starring Eva Green

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at “Liaison,” a new, six episode thriller series starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”), and the first French and English-language Apple Original series. “Liaison” will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

“Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

In additional to Cassell, the series also stars Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”), Peter Mullan (“Ozark”) César award winner Gérard Lanvin (“Call My Agent!”), Daniel Francis (“Small Axe”), Stanislas Merhar (“The Black Book”), Irène Jacob (“La double vie de Veronique”), Laetitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Rogue City”), BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and Emmy award winner Thierry Frémont (“Murder in Mind”).

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”), and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (“Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 299 wins and 1,283 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: This one’ll likely deliver some additional eyeballs to Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.