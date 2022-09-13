Dow plummets 1,200 points on rampant U.S. inflation

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the Dow plummeting 1,200 points, after a key August inflation report came in hotter than economists expected, hurting investor optimism for less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Jesse Pound and Carmen Reinicke for CNBC:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276.37 points, or 3.94%, to close at 31,104.97. The S&P 500 dropped 4.32% to 3,932.69, and the Nasdaq Composite sank 5.16% to end the day at 11,633.57.
More than 490 stocks in the S&P 500 fell… The August consumer price index report showed a higher-than-expected reading for inflation… On a year-over-year basis, inflation was 8.3%.
The report is one of the last the Fed will see ahead of their Sept. 20-21 meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to tamp down inflation. The unexpectedly high August report could lead the Fed to continue its aggressive hikes longer than some investors anticipated.
MacDailyNews Take: After drifting around aimlessly for far too long on the U.S.S. Transitory, the delusional Fed is laughably too little, too late.
Catching up will be difficult. But, hey, good luck on that soft landing. 🙄
Apple (AAPL) shares shed $9.59 (-5.87%) to close at $153.84 in regular trading on Tuesday.
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
The Fed’s current target interest rate range is 2.25% to 2.50%.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
16 Comments
Maybe spending $4 trillion in one year is not a great idea. Maybe the “Inflation Reduction Act” is actually the biggest “Inflation Creation Act” ever and the party that voted for it is the biggest pack of liars to ever roam the planet. I think I am right.
Yeah we should stop doing things like this (under Trump).
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/12/trump-just-signed-a-1-5-trillion-tax-cut-for-the-rich-heres-how-we-could-have-spent-that-money/
Mother FN Jones?!? Puuuhlease, that Liberal rag!
I could easily pay off that 1.5 trillion tax cut by cutting 1.5 trillion from this bloated US government. Let those overpaid freeloading bureaucrats find real jobs in the private sector where, in order to keep them, have it based on their merit and job performance. And the government that spends like drunken sailors can get their penny pinching fingers out of American’s wallets!
How FN stupid are you? I was just pointing out the $1.5 trillion dollar Trump tax giveaway to the rich. It’s not the Mother Jones messenger, it’s the tax giveaway message idiot.
You couldn’t pay off your dilapidated van down by the river.
Puuuuhleeeze indeed!!!
It’s NOT A TAX GIVEAWAY you dumb f*ck as it was never the governments money in the first place. Theft by government under the guise of taxation, but Trump was just returning the money to the rightful owners.
The federal government collected $4.1 trillion in revenue in fiscal year 2021 (FY2021). The federal government spent $6.8 trillion in FY2021.
Spending $6.8 trillion, there’s your problem. NOT giving back $1.5 trillion to the rightful people who earned it.
What a bloviating retard you are!
Gullible is truly an apt adjective.
Now imagine that number with food and energy increases counted. Yea, only politicians could come up with inflation rates that ignore those two categories.
Yep, Biden, the biggest a-hole that ever walked the face of the earth
Voters should have to pass a basic competency test before being granted photo voter IDs in order to vote in person via secure, auditable paper ballots.
Competency test? I guess a 7 million vote loss wasn’t big enough for you.
You’re well-done… uh… watermelon… uh… wha?
Yes, it seems that U.S. Presidential Elections purchased by Mark Zuckerberg have consequences.
Some major Carteresque pain is required at first, to teach younger voters a valuable lesson, but, when Democrats are finally, rightfully cast into the wilderness for a decade or more, we’ll be able to enjoy the sequel to the The Reagan Revolution!
Can’t wait to Make America Great Again starting this November!
Same old repetitive crap from First Then.
Have you considered the fact that many millions of women will vote against Republicans because of your right-wing imbecilic Supreme Court judges that overturned Roe v Wade? Of course you’ll say that the elections were crooked or another big lie.
My sympathies in advance for when you’re disappointed in November and in 2024.
Actually…no sympathy really.
Well, it’s obviously time to celebrate!
Inflation brings merriment and President Basement wants all to rejoice.
What a fine way to kick it off with folk hero, James Taylor, singing Fire and Pain:
Could I get a yelp for tone deafness and definitions that mean nothing!
wait inflation was fixed, at least until 2022 midterms are in the books
Inflation (way) up. Dow (way) down. What are all those right-wing conspiracy-theorist Trump-huggers complaining about?
Inflation (way) up. Dow (way) down. What are all those left-wing conspiracy-theorist Trump-haters complaining about?
Wall Street whining. It’s not the government’s job to protect your gambling habit.