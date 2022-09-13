Apple granted five U.S. patents for mixed reality headset

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday officially published a series of five patents newly granted to Apple that cover various attributes likely to be incorporated into a mixed reality headset.

Today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent titled “Eye tracking using low resolution images” that relates to various methods and apparatus for eye tracking in virtual and mixed or augmented reality (VR/AR) applications using head motion sensors referred to as ‘head odometers.’ Apple’s granted patent covers methods and apparatus for glint-assisted gaze tracking in VR/AR head-mounted displays (HMDs). Images captured by gaze tracking cameras may be input to a glint detection process and a pupil detection process, for example implemented by one or more processors of a controller of the HMD.

