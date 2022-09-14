EU court fines Google $4.13 billion for using Android to thwart rivals

Europe’s second-highest court fined Alphabet subsidiary Google $4.13 billion (4.125 billion euros) for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, offering a precedent upon which other regulators can build.

It is a record fine for an antitrust violation. The EU antitrust enforcer has imposed a total of 8.25 billion euros in antitrust fines on the world’s most popular internet search engine in three investigations stretching back more than a decade. This is the second court defeat for Google which lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases. The Court agreed with the Commission’s assessment that iPhone maker Apple was not in the same market and therefore could not be a competitive constraint against Android. The court backing could strengthen the EU antitrust watchdog in its investigations into Apple’s business practices in the music streaming market where the regulator says the company dominates.

MacDailyNews Take: The other major problem with Google is its domination of online advertising. That is what, from the perspective of a publisher attempting to survive this ongoing situation, needs to be corrected so that competition can once again be introduced into the marketplace, making online publishing viable again.

Google has accurately been identified by multiple countries as an abusive monopoly that has used its power and market dominance to unfairly control the ad tech marketplace, ensuring they are the ones hoovering up 50% of every ad dollar spent online. — Rich Hein, CMSWire, April 22, 2022

