Apple Retail Store workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

Approximately 200 Apple Retail Store workers plan to strike ahead of Christmas weekend as they demand better work conditions and higher wages.
The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple’s roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the U.S. tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China.
Members of Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc for fixed rosters, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days and an agreed annual wage rise.
Striking workers would walk out of Apple’s retail outlets at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Dec. 23 and stay away throughout Christmas Eve, usually a peak time for sales of Apple iPhones, watches and other products.
The action would be nationwide but would have the greatest impact at two retail outlets in Brisbane, and one each in Adelaide and Newcastle where RAFFWU have the most members.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is among the highest-paying employers in Australia and offers industry-leading benefits, including new educational and health programs. Apple’s pay proposal has minimum rates of pay that exceed Australian industry standards by 17% while also improving staff scheduling and overtime conditions. But, 200 unionized retail workers demand even more.
1 Comment
Can’t any reporter get things right these days?
“…comes as the U.S. tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China.”
The disruption in China is due to draconian edicts by the Chinese government, not “worker unrest”. The “worker unrest” was due to workers objecting to the Chinese government’s lockdowns and restrictions. The workers, if left to their own choices, would have been at work building devices for Apple (and others), and thus eliminating any product disruptions. Virtually no disruptions of Apple supplies were due to “worker unrest”.