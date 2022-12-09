Apple Retail Store workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

Approximately 200 Apple Retail Store workers plan to strike ahead of Christmas weekend as they demand better work conditions and higher wages.

Reuters:

The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple’s roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the U.S. tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China.

Members of Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc for fixed rosters, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days and an agreed annual wage rise.

Striking workers would walk out of Apple’s retail outlets at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Dec. 23 and stay away throughout Christmas Eve, usually a peak time for sales of Apple iPhones, watches and other products.

The action would be nationwide but would have the greatest impact at two retail outlets in Brisbane, and one each in Adelaide and Newcastle where RAFFWU have the most members.