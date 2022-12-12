Apple TV+ lands AFI Television Programs of the Year honors for ‘Severance’ and ‘Pachinko’

Apple TV+ has been recognized by the American Film Institute (AFI) with top honors for the Emmy Award-winning “Severance” and Gotham Award-winning “Pachinko” on their prestigious annual list of the 10 best television programs of the year.

These mark Apple’s most recent recognition from AFI following a nod for Academy Award-nominated film “Wolfwalkers” with an Audience Award for Narrative Feature, and AFI Television Programs of the Year honor for Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” in 2020. “Ted Lasso” and Emmy Award-winning comedy “Schmigadoon!” landed Television Programs of the Year honors in 2021 alongside AFI Movies of the Year honors for Academy Award-nominated feature “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Academy Award winner “CODA.”

AFI Awards celebrates film and television arts’ collaborative nature and is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera. Honorees will gather on Friday, January 13, 2023 for recognition at the annual AFI Awards private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

“Severance” and the recently renewed “Pachinko” are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Fifth Season serves as the studio.

“Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.

“Pachinko” is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh, who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind the series; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. David Kim and Sebastian Lee co-executive produce.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 295 wins and 1,274 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the casts and crews of “Severance” and “Pachinko” on your AFI Awards!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.