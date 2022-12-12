Apple to bring 100 exclusive Apple stores to India in partnership with Tata Group

The Tata Group aims to open some 100 exclusive Apple retail stores across the country, The Economic Times reports, citing “two people aware of the development.”

The Economic Times:

The iPhone maker is tying up with Tata-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the Croma store chain, for the venture, they said. Infiniti Retail will become an Apple franchisee partner and intends to open 100 such outlets of 500-600 sq ft each at malls as well as high-street and neighbourhood locations. These Apple Authorised Reseller outlets will be smaller than Apple Premium Reseller stores, which are typically more than 1,000 sq ft in area. The smaller stores will mostly sell iPhones, iPads and watches while the larger stores will have the entire Apple range, including MacBooks.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple currently has about 160 Apple Premium Reseller stores in India.

In September, India’s biggest Apple distributor, Redington, reported a 26% jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and software.

As we wrote back in August, “The sky’s the limit for Apple in India!”

It’s nice to finally see some real progress for Apple’s iPhone taking place in India! – MacDailyNews, February 3, 2022

