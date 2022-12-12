CCP releases all ‘high-risk’ COVID zones from lockdown in China

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has slashed the number of locations deemed “high risk” COVID zones inChina, re-opening locked down areas including a key factory – “iPhone City” in Zhengzhou – run by Apple assembler Foxconn.

Reuters:

China has slashed the number of locations deemed at high risk of wider COVID outbreaks, re-opening locked down areas including one hosting a key factory of an Apple supplier.

The number of high-risk areas tumbled to around 4,500 on Monday, official data showed, down 85% from more than 30,000 on Dec. 7 before the latest policy shift was announced.

A district in the city of Zhengzhou in central China where iPhone supplier Foxconn has a vast facility declared on Monday that it had released all high-risk zones from lockdown.

Local authorities have also been warned not to arbitrarily expand the scope of lockdowns or prolong them.

Economists say the China’s shift to live with COVID will reduce disruptive lockdowns that have dragged on the economy…