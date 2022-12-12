NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ delivers the best Apple Pay commercial ever, starring Steve Martin and Martin Short

On Saturday night, live, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” delivered the best Apple Pay commercial ever, starring no less than Steve Martin and Martin Short as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Scrooge, respectively. It’s a Christmas-themed “commercial” with more than a little Halloween mixed in for good measure.

If you haven’t yet seen it, we won’t give it away with a recap. Here:

MacDailyNews Take: Simply the best Apple Pay commercial ever made!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.