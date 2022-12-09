Apple Original Films ‘Emancipation,’ ‘Causeway,’ and ‘Sidney’ honored by African American Film Critics Association

Apple was recognized by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) with “Emancipation,” the Critics Choice Association winner “Sidney” and Gotham Award and Spirit Award-nominated “Causeway” landing on their annual list of the 10 best films of the year.

These honors mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the African American Film Critics Association following wins for “Swagger” and “Pachinko” at the AAFCA TV Honors earlier this year, and the inclusion of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in AAFCA’s 2021 list of the top 10 films of the year alongside a Best Supporting Actor win for Corey Hawkins’ performance in the film. These follow accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 293 wins and 1,274 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

AAFCA’s mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African-descended talent to cinematic and television culture — from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA will reveal winners of the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film in 15 competitive categories on Monday, January 16, 2023. An in-person celebration in Los Angeles will follow on Wednesday, March 1.

All films are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

In “Causeway,” the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion. It’s a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and retrains her memory, but when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service — a reckoning with her childhood. When Lynsey’s truck breaks down, she meets mechanic James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), and slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. These two damaged souls’ budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer’s debut feature—a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

From producers Oprah Winfrey and Derik Murray and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

