Apple looks to diversify some iPad production from China to India

Apple is speaking with Indian government officials about relocating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-Chinese relations sour and the CCP’s quixotic “Zero COVID” crackdowns disrupt supply chains, CNBC reports Monday citing “two sources close to the Indian government.”

Seema Mody for CNBC:

The tech giant’s ambitions to diversify more of its supply chain away from China follows protests across the country over the past two weeks amid Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy. Apple warned in early November that iPhone shipments would be delayed due to the lockdowns in China, and analysts have been trimming iPhone estimates for the crucial holiday quarter.

Apple announced earlier this year it had begun assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. The tech giant has been producing the older models of the iPhone in the country for a few years.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Apple is actively looking to shift production out of China to other countries in Asia, including India and Vietnam.