Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter

Elon Musk during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday said that Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter, adding that Apple is the largest advertiser on the social media platform.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.

Kurt Wagner for Bloomberg News:

The billionaire, who didn’t elaborate further on Apple, spoke for more than two hours from his private plane during the chat, which had more than 90,000 listeners.

Musk blasted Apple last week, accusing the maker of iPhones and Mac computers of mostly stopping advertising on Twitter and threatening to withhold the site from its App Store. In taking aim at Apple, Musk risked a war with the world’s most valuable company and a top advertisers at a time when other companies were pulling their marketing from Twitter.

Following his barrage of attacks on Apple, Musk met with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and said the two had a “good conversation” and “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.” Musk said Cook was “clear that Apple never considered doing so.”