Apple releases iOS 16.1.2

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.2 which provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

• Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

• Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

MacDailyNews Note: • For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT20122

