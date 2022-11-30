Apple releases iOS 16.1.2

iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more beautiful, personal, and helpful.
Apple’s iOS 16

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.2 which provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

• Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

• Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

MacDailyNews Note: • For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT20122

