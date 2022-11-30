Apple releases iOS 16.1.2

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.2 which provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:
• Improved compatibility with wireless carriers
• Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
MacDailyNews Note: • For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT20122
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
1 Comment
I was getting excited for a minute, thinking they’ve fixed the out of focus blurry camera issue, when scanning barcodes in Amazon, Home Depot & others, but NO, they didn’t.