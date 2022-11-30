Victims of Apple Store crash file lawsuits claiming negligence

Two victims injured when a car drove into an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts filed lawsuits this week claiming various development companies failed to protect people by not installing barriers near the store.

Nicki Brown and Sabrina Souza for CNN:

“For just a few dollars, a couple of barriers could’ve easily prevented this entire tragedy,” Doug Sheff, a lawyer for the two victims, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Sheff showed pictures of barriers at different Apple store locations and other areas in the Hingham shopping complex, arguing they should have been at the Hingham Apple store as well. He said barriers had been placed in front of the store following the incident.

The two lawsuits were filed by victims who sustained injuries in the incident and their families. One of the victims, who was working at Apple, suffered a traumatic brain injury, the complaint says. The other victim sustained rib fractures and other injuries which will require surgery, according to the other complaint.

The lawsuits accuse several property development entities of negligence, claiming they “failed to reasonably protect occupants” by not installing barricades near the store… One lawsuit filed by a non-employee accuses Apple of negligence, alleging it failed to reasonably protect the store’s occupants.

The lawsuits also accuse Bradley Rein, the alleged driver, of negligence when he “carelessly, recklessly, and negligently operated the SUV.”