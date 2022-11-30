Victims of Apple Store crash file lawsuits claiming negligence

Two victims injured when a car drove into an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts filed lawsuits this week claiming various development companies failed to protect people by not installing barriers near the store.
Nicki Brown and Sabrina Souza for CNN:
“For just a few dollars, a couple of barriers could’ve easily prevented this entire tragedy,” Doug Sheff, a lawyer for the two victims, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Sheff showed pictures of barriers at different Apple store locations and other areas in the Hingham shopping complex, arguing they should have been at the Hingham Apple store as well. He said barriers had been placed in front of the store following the incident.
The two lawsuits were filed by victims who sustained injuries in the incident and their families. One of the victims, who was working at Apple, suffered a traumatic brain injury, the complaint says. The other victim sustained rib fractures and other injuries which will require surgery, according to the other complaint.
The lawsuits accuse several property development entities of negligence, claiming they “failed to reasonably protect occupants” by not installing barricades near the store… One lawsuit filed by a non-employee accuses Apple of negligence, alleging it failed to reasonably protect the store’s occupants.
The lawsuits also accuse Bradley Rein, the alleged driver, of negligence when he “carelessly, recklessly, and negligently operated the SUV.”
MacDailyNews Take: Perfectly predictable. Hopefully, they’ll recover well and get nice settlements. Expect more lawsuits from the other victims.
It's obviously past time to put bollards in front of every Apple location that is exposed to vehicle traffic.
For example, Apple has since added protective bollards in front of Apple Evergreen Walk (Windsor, CT) which opened in 2014 without them. pic.twitter.com/K8473YeZPM
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) November 21, 2022
5 Comments
There are thousands of stores across the country with and without bollards. When will there be a line drawn that stops the concept of unforeseen circumstances being treated as negligence? Negligence? Hardly so, more like bollocks. To the people injured, I’m sorry this happened to you. Should Apple help you in every way possible? Yes, that would be admirable.
How many other stores’ main design feature are front walls made entirely of glass, genius?
Shouldn’t matter if it’s made of glass. It’s a money grab. Ambulance chasing at its finest.
Believe it or not, Apple et al. will be paying up for their negligence in these cases.
The takeaway is that life is risk free. And the expectation apparently is that if any accident befalls you, then you should always try to cash in for as much money as possible as having someone write you a big check is a lot easier than working for a living. Murica.