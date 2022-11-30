Apple TV+ wins BAFTA Children & Young People Award wins for ‘El Deafo,’ ‘Wolfwalkers,’ ‘Lovely Little Farm,’ and ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’

Apple was recognized by the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards with wins for groundbreaking children’s content including the Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo” in the Content for Change category; the Academy Award nominee “Wolfwalkers” for Best Feature Film; SAG Award nominee Chris O’Dowd for Best Performer in “Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth”; and acclaimed children’s series “Lovely Little Farm” for Best Pre-School Live Action program.

These honors mark Apple’s first BAFTA Children & Young People Award wins and are the latest in a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 288 wins and 1,244 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The BAFTA Children & Young People Awards awards are a celebration of the incredible breadth and creativity of UK and international programming for children and young people spanning film, games and television as well as the next generation of changemakers and innovators through the Content for Change category.

Apple landed BAFTA Children & Young People Awards for:

• “El Deafo” – Content for Change

• “Wolfwalkers” – Feature Film

• “Lovely Little Farm” – Pre-School, Live Action

• “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” – Performer, Chris O’Dowd

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

MacDailyNews Take: You want to de-stress? Watch an episode or two of Lovely Little Farm on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.