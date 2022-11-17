Apple assembler Foxconn hires over 100,000 workers in iPhone factory hit by CCP COVID restrictions

Apple assembler Foxconn has hit a hiring target of 100,000 new workers for its “iPhone City” assembly factory in Zhengzhou, China, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease production pressure at the site beset by Chinese Communist Party COVID lockdowns and restrictions.

Yicai, citing an unidentified high-ranking staffer at the plant, said Foxconn had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was ending its latest hiring drive. The plant, the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility, has since last month faced staff discontent over government mandated measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which required the company to isolate many employees and prompted some to flee. Apple last week lowered its forecast for shipments of the premium iPhone 14 model due to the situation. Reuters last month reported that Foxconn’s production of iPhones at the Zhengzhou factory could slump by as much as 30% in November. Some local authorities in Henan province urged retired soldiers and government workers to take on stints at the factory, which prior to the situation had about 200,000 workers.

MacDailyNews Take: A bit of promising news for Apple amid larger economic concerns at home and abroad.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.

The problem isn’t COVID. The problem is the illogical, unworkable, delusional, self-defeating authoritarian response to COVID.

The average age of a Foxconn worker is 23 (before the CCP drove them away with the threat of more quixotic lockdowns). A 23 year old who gets COVID might not even notice they have it. Protect those with co-morbidities who might be at risk of serious complications (don’t compel older retirees into a closed factory setting, CCP Cuomo impersonators).

Letting COVID simply wash through a population of healthy twenty-three-year-olds (many of whom have already acquired natural immunity) is the rational decision.

This rock is teeming with drooling idiots who are bound and determined to repeat history’s mistakes ad infinitum. If only the human race’s median IQ were a few points higher. Alas, God’s cruel joke. 🙂 — MacDailyNews, November 16, 2022

