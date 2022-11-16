Chinese authorities call on retired soldiers to take stints at Foxconn’s iPhone plant

Local authorities in China’s Henan province are urging retired soldiers and government workers to take on stints at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou which has been best by unrest over the CCP’s stringent “Zero COVID” fantasies lockdowns, the state-run Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

Reuters:

The plant, the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing facility, has been hit by discontent over government mandated measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which required the company to isolate many workers but also prompted many others to flee in recent weeks. The calls to retired workers have come from authorities in cities such as Jiyuan and Kaifeng, who are saying that those who take up the offer will be eligible to receive their current salary plus wages and bonuses from the factory, the publication said in a piece on its official WeChat account. Apple last week lowered its forecast for shipments of the premium iPhone 14 model due to the situation. Reuters last month reported that Foxconn’s production of Apple’s iPhones at the Zhengzhou factory could slump by as much as 30% in November.

MacDailyNews Take: Self-inflicted desperation has set in. Good luck, Foxconn quality control!

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.

The problem isn’t COVID. The problem is the illogical, unworkable, delusional, self-defeating authoritarian response to COVID.

The average age of a Foxconn worker is 23 (before the CCP drove them away with the threat of more quixotic lockdowns). A 23 year old who gets COVID might not even notice they have it. Protect those with co-morbidities who might be at risk of serious complications (don’t compel older retirees into a closed factory setting, CCP Cuomo impersonators).

Letting COVID simply wash through a population of healthy twenty-three-year-olds (many of whom have already acquired natural immunity) is the rational decision.

This rock is teeming with drooling idiots who are bound and determined to repeat history’s mistakes ad infinitum. If only the human race’s median IQ were a few points higher. Alas, God’s cruel joke. 🙂

