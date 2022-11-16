Apple officially launches all-new, completely redesigned iCloud.com

On Wednesday, Apple’s new iCloud.com officially graduated from beta and is now live to the public. Each app is now a widgets with a tile for each app including Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, and more.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

The iCloud.com site is useful if you want to quickly access some of the apps or services that are otherwise on your Mac, iPhone or iPad, particularly if you’re on a computer you don’t own or are using a PC.

When you’re on iCloud.com, you’ll now see widgets with a tile for different apps like Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes and Reminders. It replaces the old, stale-looking iCloud homepage where there were just icons for those apps. So, for example, now you can see recent photos you snapped, the latest emails in your Mail inbox, the latest files you’ve opened in Drive and new Notes you’ve written.

You can also customize the homepage however you like, placing certain items, like your email or photo gallery, in specific places.