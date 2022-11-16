How to use passkeys instead of passwords on iPhone

Apple in May announced plans to expand support for a common password-less sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. The new capability will allow websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and easy password-less sign-ins to consumers across devices and platforms. In iOS 16, Apple introduced passkeys that use iPhone’s Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and are securely synced with end-to-end encryption using iCloud Keychain so they are available across Apple devices including iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Created as a joint effort in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance, Google, and Microsoft, passkeys will work across apps and the web, and users can sign in to websites or an app on non-Apple devices using just their iPad.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

There are a few things you need to do to get into a position to use Passkeys. For a start, your hardware should be updated to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. You should make sure that iCloud Keychain is enabled, so they can synchronize with other Apple devices. It’s best to do this beforehand, but you will be asked to enable it when you’re creating a passkey with it disabled. Once you have started using Passkeys, you can use your iPhone to manage how they are used. For example, you can view all Passkeys on a device, as well as delete them.

MacDailyNews Take: Simple instructions for using passkeys on your iPhone are in the full article here.

