Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ship times slip past Christmas

Apple’s website now indicates that iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max ship times in the U.S. have started slipping past Christmas.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

The long wait times suggest that people who order a high-end iPhone now might not have the device in time for the gift-giving holiday, potentially hurting Apple’s fourth-quarter sales.

“We believe iPhone risks are increasing ahead of the all important Black Friday / Holiday selling season as wait times in the US are extended at ~34 days,” UBS analyst David Vogt wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, checks by CNBC on Apple’s U.S. website showed a shipping date of Dec. 27 for several iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

“While wait times had steadily moved higher in the prior surveys, the most recent data has hit an extreme level in our view,” Vogt wrote.

Apple’s less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have no wait times on Apple’s website and can be purchased immediately, which suggests that some consumers might decide to trade down in order to get their devices under the Christmas tree on time.