Thank you, veterans!

Today, Friday, November 11th, is Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day), a federal holiday in the United States.

Veterans Day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.

MacDailyNews Note: We thank all of those who are currently serving in our armed forces or have served America in the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, and Space Force.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.