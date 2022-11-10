Apple hires former Facebook exec as its new chief information officer

Apple has hired a startup founder and former Facebook executive to run its information systems group after departures in that department, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Timothy Campos will lead the Information Systems and Technology department, better known as IS&T, which handles the infrastructure behind Apple’s online services, customer support and website. Apple refers to the operation as its “nerve center” because it lets employees, suppliers and customers stay connected. The division reports to Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

Mary Demby, the current information chief, is retiring after this year, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Her deputy, vice president of software engineering David Smoley, is also retiring after a three-year stint.

Campos held the chief information officer role at what is now Meta Platforms Inc. from 2010 to 2016. Before that, he had the same position at KLA Corp., a semiconductor company. Most recently, he co-founded Woven, a popular calendar app that was acquired last year by Slack Technologies Inc., which was later purchased by Salesforce Inc.